Luka Helps Mavs Topple Pistons Plus High School Basketball in Today’s Sports Update

The Mavericks second year sensation Luka Doncic scored 41 points and posted his eighth triple-double of the season. Seth Curry added a season-high 30 points off the bench as the Dallas Mavericks topped the Detroit Pistons 122-111 on Thursday night in the opener of this year’s NBA Mexico Games.

Doncic finished with 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks, who at 17-7 are off to their best 24-game start since posting the same mark at this point of the 2014-15 season. Dallas will play the Miami Heat at home on Saturday night.

In local high school action, the Detroit Eagles and Rivercrest Rebels both went 2-0 yesterday in the Rivercrest tournament. Paris High went 2-0 in the New Boston tournament, defeating Arkansas High and Daingerfield.

The North Lamar Panthers beat Farmersville 63-39 In the Highway 5 tournament. Chisum lost their game at the Honey Grove tournament. While Prairiland won theirs at the North Hopkins tournament.

Tournament action continues today and tomorrow.

In non tournament action the Paris Lady Cats are home against Idabel. The North Lamar Pantherettes are at Quinlan Ford. Chisum lady Mustangs are at Leonard. Cooper is at Lone Oak. While the Honey Grove girls host Blue Ridge.

Tonight on the ice, the Dallas Stars will host the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the AAC. Puck drop is at 7:30.

Don’t forget Paul Pewitt will take on the undefeated East Bernard Brahmas Friday night at 7:30 pm at Waco ISD Stadium in the state semi-finals. No tickets will be presold, and can only be purchased at the gate. If you can’t go to Waco, you can hear the game on STAR Country 96.9, and online at easttexasradio.com.