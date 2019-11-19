Luka Joins Elite Group As Mavs Win Plus High School Basketball In Today’s Sports Update

The Detroit Lady Eagles defeated DeKalb 35-34 last night. Kiley Miller stole the ball with 15 sec left and hit a layup to put Detroit up by one. The defense didn’t allow DeKalb to get a shot off at the end of the game. Miller led the team with 13 points.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is the No. 21 team in the country in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll. The Lions defeated Angelo State last weekend 17-3 to secure a 9-2 record on the season and a 6-1 record in conference play. Using a suffocating defensive performance, the Lions shut down the ASU attack. Five A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes.

Texas A&M University-Commerce football student-athletes Miklo Smalls and Jake Viquez have been named Lone Star Conference Players of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday. It is the fourth time this season Smalls has earned Offensive Player of the Week, while it is the first Special Teams Player of the Week award for Viquez.

The Dallas Mavericks took care of the San Antonio Spurs last night. Luka Doncic finished with 42 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds. He becomes the only Mavericks player in history to have a 40 point triple-double and he joins LeBron as the only players to have 40 point triple-doubles before turning 21.

The Dallas Stars will try to continue their hot streak tonight as they host Vancouver. Dallas is 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.

In Monday Night Football, Los Angeles QB Phillip Rivers threw four interceptions as the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Chargers 24-17.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa had successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston, and Tide coach Nick Saban said he wasn’t second-guessing his decision to play his star quarterback at the end of the first half in Saturday’s 38-7 victory over Mississippi State. Tagovailoa dislocated his hip, ending his season and possibly his college career.

Duke is back at No. 1 on the AP College basketball poll, moving up a spot after a pair of victories last week. The Blue Devils can thank Evansville for the jump. The Blue Devils climbed a spot after unranked Evansville pulled off the 2019-20 season’s biggest surprise so far by knocking off previous No. 1 Kentucky. No. 2, is Louisville, No. 3 Michigan State. Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five. No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Virginia, Gonzaga is 8th, Kentucky drops to No. 9, and Ohio State is 10th. Texas is No. 22.

Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. He is likely to be an overwhelming choice to join former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown after the reliever last year became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Other newcomers announced Monday include Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Jason Giambi, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano. Holdovers include Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, and Larry Walker.

This week’s playoff schedule

Daingerfield vs Blue Ridge—Friday 7:30 pm at Sulphur Springs on KLAKE 97.7, Paul Pewitt vs Harmony—Friday 7:30 pm at Lobo Stadium on STAR 96.9, Winnsboro vs Madison—Friday 7:30 pm at Greenville and Honey Grove vs Crawford—Friday 8:00 pm at Forney.