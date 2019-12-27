Luka Returns As Mavs Win Plus Paris Holiday Tourney Tips Off in Today’s Sports Update

After missing the previous four games with an ankle injury, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic returned to the court last night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Luka finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in their 102-98 win over the Spurs. Dallas will be on the road Saturday as they face Golden State.

The Prairiland lady Patriots outscored Anna 36-15 in the second half as they came back to win 51-48 in the Leonard tournament.

At the Paris Holiday tournament, the host team went 2-0 defeating North Forney and Hope Arkansas. Other local teams include North Lamar going 1-1 on day one. Detroit lost both of their games. Rivercrest also went 0-2 in the tournament. Clarksville finished both of their games with a win.

Today the tournament continues at 8am. Clarksville will play Hot Springs. At 9:30, Rivercrest will play Waxahachie Life wile Detroit and Greenville play each other. Then at 12:30, Paris plays Kilgore while North Lamar faces off against Willis.

The college football playoff gets under way Saturday. At 3pm LSU and Oklahoma will play in the Peach Bowl. And at 7pm the Clemson Tigers face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

And we are two days away from finding out if Jason Garrett will be allowed to coach another week for the Cowboys. Dallas and Washington play at 3:25 on Sunday. A Dallas win and a Philly loss would give the Cowboys the NFC East championship. A Philly win or a Cowboys loss and the Eagles claim the division.

Tight end Jason Witten knows Sunday could be his final game after 16 seasons, but said he doesn’t envision it being his final game as the Cowboys can still qualify for the playoffs. He expects to announce his future plans quickly after the season.

In bowl action yesterday, Ina low scoring contest the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs shut out Miami 14-0 in the Independence Bowl. In the Quick lane Bowl, Pittsburg hold on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30.

A lot of bowl games going on today starting at 11am with the Military Bowl with North Carolina taking on Temple. At 2:20pm, it’s Michigan State and Wake Forest in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. At 5:45pm, it’s the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl with #25 Oklahoma State taking on Texas A&M. At 7pm, on FS1, it will be #22 USC vs #16 Iowa in the Holiday Bowl. And, at 9:15pm it’s the Cheez-It Bowl with Air Force taking on Washington State. All these games are on ESPN, except the Holiday Bowl.

The College football playoff starts Saturday with LSU vs Oklahoma in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at 3pm. Then, it’s Clemson vs Ohio State at 7pm in the Fiesta Bowl. Both games are on ESPN.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a no-show for No. 1 LSU at Thursday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl media day, and coach Ed Orgeron said he isn’t sure if the running back will be able to play in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, a top-five NFL prospect at the position announced Thursday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the draft.Eason threw for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He capped the year and his final collegiate game by throwing for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Huskies upset No. 19 Boise State in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

A stat correction from Sunday’s New York Giants victory over the Washington Redskins allowed Markus Golden to earn a $1 million incentive.Golden received the early Christmas gift Tuesday when he was informed that a half sack of Dwayne Haskins early in the third quarter this past week was being changed to a full sack.