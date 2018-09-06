Luke Bryan Says He’s More Than A Party Animal In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Jason Aldean tells Petersen Hunting that he loves eating what he catches or kills when he’s hunting. “To me, it’s about the shared stories, the camaraderie you have with your friends and, obviously, everything we go out and shoot we bring back and it feeds the camp.”

Chris Janson tells the News-Herald that becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry was overwhelming. “It was very, very emotional, just a big deal for me. That pretty much solidifies the term ‘making it’. I’m really grateful. And it’s so cool you get your own Opry mail box and you get a locker, all kind so stuff that’s really neat, not to mention they treat you like a star when you walk into the Opry, period.”

Darius Rucker tells Trib Live that playing the Grand Ole Opry has been one of the highlights of his career. “Hootie talked about playing the Opry for so long and we never got a chance to do it. The first time I played was when my first single (‘Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It’) was out. I still remember that time vividly. It was amazing to be there and to be a part of that and to know that I was getting a little foothold into country music and getting to play the Grand Ole Opry, you’re about to do that. Four or five years ago when they came and asked me to become a member, it meant so much to me. It meant that I wasn’t just being accepted, but that I was part of country music. It was amazing.”

Country Living recently asked Trisha Yearwood the secret to her happy marriage to Garth Brooks. She said; “Sometimes husbands and wives don’t want to work together but we work pretty well together. We’ve been married almost 13 years, and when we got married we made a very conscious effort to be together and not apart. We’ve both been married before and it doesn’t work when you’re not together. That’s kind of been the benchmark of our marriage that we try really hard not to be apart. And we actually enjoy each other’s company. How weird is that?”

Country Fancast claims Thomas Rhett is releasing a Live Changes deluxe album that will feature three new tracks titled “Country Gold,” “Cardboard Heart” and “When We’re 80.” The new album will be available on September 21st and will also feature a remix of “Life Changes” with updated lyrics

Luke Bryan tells The Tampa Bay Times that he’s more than just a beer-drinkin’ party animal. “I think if you’re a one-dimensional artist who just puts out love songs, then you’re going to hit your ceiling as an artist. I want to be the party guy, the guy that guys want to drink beers with, and that the girls think he’s good lookin’. It would be silly for me to try to be just one-dimensional. Certainly, I’ve talked about trucks and hunting, but then I’ve talked about loss and death, and humanity with ‘Most People Are Good.’ My current single ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ is obviously about the summer, but also about nostalgic young love. When you get into your career and been blessed with 20-plus No. 1’s, you’ve had to be diverse or you wouldn’t have gotten to this point. You have to keep surprising people with your abilities and talents.”