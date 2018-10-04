Luke Combs and His Guitar PLaying in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Radio.com claims Maren Morris is going to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at this year’s CMT Artist of the Year special. The show will air on October 17th on CMT

Luke Combs tells Gibson Guitars that he didn’t start playing a guitar until he was 21. “I was coming towards the end of my college tenure…when I started, I only had a few weeks left. My parents had bought me a guitar for Christmas when I was in seventh grade, but I never picked it up. But that summer before I was leaving I just decided to pick it up and see if I could play.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard tells ET Online that his wife and daughter have inspired a new musical side of him. “We’re kind of taking our time with this one, but we’re creating some cool moments and some cool songs and some cool collaborations. I would definitely say Liv had a huge influence on the content of the songs. There’s a song called ‘Women’ on there, which she and Hayley both inspired.”

Blake Shelton wished Gwen Stefani a Happy Birthday yesterday by posting a sexy picture of her on Twitter. It showed her in a pink bra with short shorts. Blake wrote; ”Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!”

Kane Brown tells The Tennessean that he believes things happen for a reason. “I always look at it like, ‘Stuff happens for a reason.’ I feel like God put me in places in life to learn, and it was getting me ready for now. Now I get to tell it, and show people what’s wrong and what’s right.”

Russell Dickerson tells US Weekly that he used to play gigs for Taco Bell money.“We played anywhere that would pay us $250-500 just to fill up the tank of my SUV and get some Taco Bell on the way to the next show that probably no one would be at.”