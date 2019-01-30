Luke Combs Explains in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers tells Entertainment Focus that he and Shay Mooney plan to get celebrity autographs when they attend the Grammys. ”Grammy-nominated duo is really cool and it’s got a nice ring to it. To top it all off we get to perform… what an incredible opportunity for us. We didn’t know that the Grammys were going to tweet the first round of performances. It was Post Malone, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello… some of the biggest artists on the planet and then our name. It was like, ‘how did we sneak in there?’ It’s incredible! We’re trying to savor every minute of it but it’s sneaking up on us really quickly. We’re looking forward and it’s going to be our first time attending the Grammys too. Win or lose we’re just happy to be there and hopefully we’ll get to get some autographs from some of our favorite artists.”

Luke Combs tells Forbes magazine the meaning behind ‘Beautiful Crazy.’ “I wrote it about my now-fiance before we started dating. I think it was a first-time thing for me as far as having that direct inspiration for a song. It’s fun and it’s lighthearted, but it also has a message: you’re supposed to love someone for who they are. That was the idea when we wrote the song. There might be things that are quirky or weird about somebody, but sometimes, those are the things that draw you to that person.”

Thomas Rhett tells Rolling Stone magazine that competition among country stars is a good thing. “I do think it’s healthy to have a friendly competition rather than a competition that just keeps you up at night resenting somebody else for doing better than yourself. I think you’ve got to take what people do and learn from it and expand upon it. Take parts of what you love from other artists and make it unique to your brand. I think that’s what all the great bands have done in the past the Stones, the Beatles were all looking at Muddy Waters, and then other stars at Prince and Michael Jackson going, ‘He’s got a what on his stage? We’ve got to do something bigger and better than that.’ The competition is really what fuels the fire to make your show great.”

Chris Stapleton tells GQ magazine that his career is about looking towards the future rather than the past. “If you stop and get too proud of yourself, you’re just gonna wind up not doing anything. People used to ask me what my favorite song I ever wrote was, and I always used to say, “It’s the next one I’m going to write.” You keep moving. That’s the creative process: Trying to find something that falls down out of the air that wasn’t there before, and hope that it’s something worthwhile.”

Jordan Davis tells Billboard magazine that his beard brings him good luck. “I’m not shavin’ this thing. Until I start struggling, this beard is stuck with me. I think everybody’s kind of dug it. It is a great beard. It might be my good luck charm — it’s here for the long haul.”

Scotty McCreery has apologized to the thief who broke into his truck. He tweeted; ‘Get back to Nashville to find my truck broken into.. just want to apologize to whoever did this… You really picked the wrong country singers truck to break into. Got nothing for ya… That is, unless you’re a big fan of Elvis or the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack”