Luke Feels Like Elvis in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Luke Combs tells the Chicago Tribune that he sometimes feels like Elvis. “When we’re out in Los Angeles there’s not as many people coming up to you, but when you’re in Middle Tennessee it can sometimes feel like you’re Elvis.”

Jordan Davis tells People magazine that his beard is becoming more famous than he is. “I’ve never been a fresh-shaven guy, but yeah, I started growing it out right after I signed my publishing deal and I don’t know I just really started liking it. Now it’s just taking on this life of its own. I feel like I need to get it its own Instagram account.”

People magazine claims Tim McGraw is writing a book about exercising titled ”Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life”. He tells the magazine, “I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed. My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley tells Closer Weekly that she and her husband Brad are looking forward to celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary. “We’re going to get away, a little getaway. We’re going to to go to one of our favorite spots that we haven’t been [to] in a few years. Just a little bit of a drive and just [some] quiet time.”

MSN claims ‘Nashville’ is being turned into a Broadway play. Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Scott Delman says; “Nashville, with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material. From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music, written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters. We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway’s first score of true contemporary country music a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years.”

Michael Ray tells Entertainment Focus that he was raised on traditional country music. “My first introduction to music was Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and the list goes on and on of the Grand Ole Opry stars that I grew up idolizing and wanting to be like. Making a traditional country record is something that I will do at some point in my career because I feel like I have to. I feel like it’s part of me that people are starting to see and learn about, and I think that it’s in my heart. It’s part of me that I have to get out at some point.”

Sounds Like Nashville claims Kelsea Ballerini has been invited to join the Grand Ole Opry.