Luke On Women In The Biz In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Contact Music claims Keith Urban’s song, ”Gemini”, is about Nicole Kidman. It features the lyric; ”She’s a maniac in the bed, But a brainiac in her head”.

Keith tells the I newspaper; ”The song is actually about Nicole – and she loves it.”

Luke Bryan tells BuzzFeed News that more women need to be nominated for Entertainer of the Year. “Somebody like Reba has to stand up and say to the Academy of Country Music, and in all forms of, you know, country music award shows. But I can say it does just get a little bit tricky when it is all naturally a male-heavy heavy format. There are so many women out there that should feel the right to speak up. And I think it’s my duty … to start incorporating more women into my shows.”

He adds that he should win Entertainer of the Year this year. “I’ve worked hard, I’ve done my done my due diligence. I should win, but I always, you know — going in nominated for Entertainer [of the Year] is just a huge honor. And I always go in just ready to have fun,” he said.

Brooks & Dunn star Ronnie Dunn tells Billboard magazine that he is recording an album of rock covers. It will feature collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, and Kane Brown, among others. A track listing has yet to be released.

Maren Morris tells US Weekly Magazine that she and her husband, Ryan Hurd, have learned a lot from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. “I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. They’ve got the two-week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well. We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit. Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other. We try to have a good balance.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Miranda Lambert has no regrets about quickly marrying New York police officer Brendon McLoughlin. A source tells the website, She has no regrets about marrying Brendan. They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can’t imagine life without him. She thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song — full of passion and romance. Brendan makes her happy and it did not take her long at all to decide that she wants to be with him forever She would not have it any other way.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells E! News that she and her friends are addicted to ‘’The Bachelor.’’ “They come over and we just listen to music and we watch The Bachelor and we have girl time! I cherish those moments because I’m gone during birthdays and I’m gone during bachelorette parties and I miss a lot of that. Being able to have those moments at home with girlfriends is important.’’