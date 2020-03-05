Luka Sets New Records in Mavs Win in Today’s Sports Update

Last night in the much anticipated matchup of Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic, round one went the way of Luka. Dallas took down New Orleans 127-123 in overtime last night. Luka finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the game. That triple double makes 22 for Luka which puts him one ahead of Jason Kidd for the franchise record.

Dallas also set a franchise record for the most blocked shots in one half. The Mavs blocked 11 shots in the first half. Lost in all the hype was Kristaps Porzingas who finishes with 34 points and 12 rebounds.

On Friday night the Paris wildcats will be on 101.9 KBUS as they face Dallas Carter in the regional tournament. Winner will take on the winner of Chapel Hill and Faith Family Academy Saturday.

Softball tournament action this weekend. North Lamar will be in the McKinney Tournament. Paris High will be at the Wills Point tournament. And Prairiland will play in the Bonham tournament.

In baseball, North Lamar, Paris and Prairiland will all play at the Bells tournament. While Chisum is at the Grand Saline Tournament.

And the Dallas stars will start a home and home series with the Nashville Predators tonight in Nashville. They will play each other Saturday in Dallas as well.

NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder 114 – Detroit Pistons 107

REGION XIV

Cisco won the Monday slugfest in Game 1, 17-16 while defeating the Eagles’ softball team 12-4 in Game 2. NTCC will return to the field on Saturday (Mar 7) in a home contest against Eastern Oklahoma State College in a two-game set starting at 1:00 pm.

Due to the recent rain, Northeast adjusted this week’s remaining schedule for baseball. NTCC will now travel to Navarro College on Friday for a single game starting at 2:00 pm. NTCC will host Navarro on Sunday at 1:00 pm for a doubleheader contest.

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Paris Junior High Track Meet Results from the meet on Monday (Mar 3) in Mt. Pleasant. The 7th & 8th-grade girls both finished in second place as did the 7th-grade boys. The 8th-grade boys finished in third place.

BASKETBALL

GIRLS THURSDAY SAN ANTONIO

Conference 1A Semifinals

8:30 a.m. – Lipan (33-3) vs. Chireno (27-9)

10:00 a.m. – Nazareth (29-8) vs. Veribest (27-10)

Conference 3A Semifinals

1:30 p.m. – Shallowater (37-2) vs. Schulenburg (34-4)

3:00 p.m. – Woodville (35-4) vs. Winnsboro (29-7)

Conference 5A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. – College Station (32-7) vs. Frisco Liberty (29-11)

8:30 p.m. – San Antonio Veterans Memorial (31-7) vs. Mansfield Timberview (31-8)

BOYS

REGIONAL FINALS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

5A

Culwell Center Garland

No. 24 Mt Pleasant vs. No. 8 Kimball 6:00 pm

No. 1 Lancaster vs. Highland Park 7:30 pm

4A

TAMU-Commerce

No. 2 Carter vs. No. 19 Paris 6:00 pm

No. 3 Faith Family vs. TY Chapel Hill 8:00 pm

Paris 70 – Henderson 60

3A

Prosper High School

No. 1 Madison vs. No. 19 Jefferson 6:00 pm

Whitesboro vs. Troup 7:30 pm

2A

McKinney Boyd High School

No. 6 Muenster vs. No. 7 McLeod 4:00 pm

No. 1 Martins Mill vs. Alvord 6:00 pm

1A

Mansfield Legacy High School

No. 5 Slidell vs. No. 9 Eula 5:00 pm

No. 2 Graford vs. No. 16 Lipan 7:00 pm