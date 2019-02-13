Luke To The Rescue In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Closer Weekly Magazine claims Faith Hill’s father has passed away. Tim McGraw posted …

Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 years old.

He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known…….

No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father, and a friend.

I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for.

His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley…

I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts.

We all love you G Pa

People magazine claims Luke Bryan has adopted an 18-year-old rescue dog. He found Poochie online in a shelter. Poochie is now living on Luke’s farm with other dogs, cats chickens, and goats.

Dan + Shay star Dan Smyers tells CMT that he didn’t realize the band’s Grammy statue for Best Country Duo would be so heavy. “I didn’t know these Grammys were so heavy. I’m getting my bicep curls in right now. What an honor, all the incredible artists performing onstage. We feel not worthy. This is such a prestigious show. We watched it every single year growing up and to just be here for the first time is a dream come true, let alone winning our very first award and getting to perform on the show is absolutely incredible.”

Sounds Like Nashville claims Luke Combs has come to terms with not winning the Best New Artist Grammy. He posted; “I get to wake up this morning with a better outlook on life then when I went to bed last night. I can’t say that when the words ‘and the Grammy goes to…’ didn’t have my name at the end of them, that it didn’t hurt, that I wasn’t mad, or that I didn’t want to win. Of course, I wanted to win, everyone who is nominated for a Grammy wants to win, that’s just human nature. After a fun night of after parties mixed with feeling sorry for myself I realized something, how blessed I am, win or lose.”

Midland’s Mark Wystrach tells GQ magazine that the band has classic country influences. “Midland is a soulful, honky-tonk American rock and roll band. Our music is heavily influenced by Western, The Eagles, Gram Parsons, Bakersfield, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam, George Strait, Alabama, Gary Stewart. It’s soaked in booze: the content of the music and what the songs are about, as well as the places and the landscapes that we know.”

Scotty McCreery tells The Suffolk Voice that he wishes he had more time to play baseball. “That was something for me, as it is for a lot of kids growing up. I had practiced a couple of nights a week, I had games during the week, I had travel ball games on the weekends. It was probably at least five days a week that I dedicated my time to, and all of a sudden, the last game comes and it’s over. I probably spent 10-15 years playing baseball and it’s done.”