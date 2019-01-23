Luke’s Snowy Backyard in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Luke Bryan recently bought his children a snow-making machine. When temps dipped in Tennessee he brought out the machine and covered a portion of his backyard in fluffy white snow so his kids could play in it.

Whiskey Riff claims Eric Church is releasing his first three albums, ”Sinners Like Me”, ”Carolina”, and ”Chief”, on limited edition colored vinyl. The albums will all be released between this Friday and April 15th

Chris Stapleton tells the New York Times that he and his wife, Morgane, have a secret code when they mess up. “We’re married so we hold each other accountable. We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we mess up or do something funny.”

Riley Green tells Cowboys & Indians magazine that he’s a big fan of Thomas Rhett’s father, Rhett Atkins. “I was a big fan of Rhett Akins, and being in the room to write with him was a cool thing for me. And we got to be buddies. I think we talked about hunting for the first hour we sat there, and then we wrote a song; the next time, I think we went and fished in his pond. He’s just a down-to-earth guy and that’s the thing about it: The kind of guys that I write well with are the kind of guys that I would get along with anyway.”

Dierks Bentley tells Female First that his wife changed the course of his career for the better. “Meeting my wife changed everything; it really in the long run made me a much better artist, a much better songwriter, a much better maker of albums. For four or five years I had to figure out who I was, because I’d gone down this path of the single guy in the music I was making and my lifestyle, and all of a sudden you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them and you need to incorporate that into the life you already have. It takes time to realize that you can’t just grab her and throw her on your train going down the tracks at 1000 miles an hour. You have to actually stop that train and go build a new one, and it took a while to figure out how to do that.”

Dustin Lynch tells Glamour magazine that a sense of humor is a must when it comes to dating. “I love people that make me laugh and are goofballs and super laid-back. That goes beyond someone I’m interested to date—just people I hang out with. I love to laugh and love idiots like me. People that don’t take themselves seriously. That’s it. If I have a good time laughing with you, we’re going to get along just fine.”