Luminant Lamar Power Donates Scholarships To Paris Junior College

Continuing a longtime educational partnership with Paris Junior College, Luminant’s Lamar Power Plant and its employees recently donated $5,000 to the college’s mechatronics program to provide scholarships for first and second-year students. Supporting education, especially in the areas of STEM – science, technology, engineering, and math – is a key component of Lamar Power Plant’s commitment to the Paris community.

“I feel privileged to work with the most talented team that I’ve ever worked with in my career,” said Cade Hay, Lamar Power Plant manager. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support PJC’s mechatronics program and proud to say we have a number of employees who are graduates of the program. By providing scholarships, we’re helping boost the Red River Valley’s workforce who have high-demand electrical and mechanical skills.”

The scholarships will provide the students assistance with tuition, books, and fees.

“Both PJC students and community have benefited from the partnership the College has had with Luminant’s Lamar Power Plant over the years,” said PJC President Dr. Pamela Anglin. “We have students who have gone on to very successful careers, including some who are or have worked at the plant.”

PJC offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree and a 36-hour Certificate in Mechatronics. The program prepares graduates for careers in the growing job market of industrial and electronic maintenance and focuses on a wide range of technologies and systems.