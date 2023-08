Suppose you have an extra space to rent out to visitors the weekend before the total solar eclipse on Monday, Apr. 8, 2024. In that case, you will want to sign up for the Hopkins County Chamber’s “Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, Aug. 16. to explain how to get your property ready for a possible rental. AirBnB entrepreneur Callie Bradshaw will be on hand to help explain the process of putting a rental property on the website. Call 903-885-6515 for reservations or more information.