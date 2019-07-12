Lynn Strikes Out 11 Astros for the Win in Today’s Sports Update

Lance Lynn matched his season high with 11 strikeouts in seven stellar innings for his major league-best 12th victory and the Texas Rangers beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 5-0 in the only game Thursday night when Major League Baseball resumed. Game 2 of the series is tonight at 7:05pm.

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended two games on Thursday for his collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday. Lucroy was hospitalized after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in the collision at home plate. Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy.

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz underwent a third surgery earlier this week because of complications from the gunshot wound he suffered last month in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, announced the latest surgery in a statement released Thursday by the Red Sox. She did not disclose details about the complications but said Ortiz is “recovering well and in good spirits.”

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was cited as at fault for the July 4 accident that led to his left arm being amputated, Florida Highway Patrol determined in its accident report. Norton was cited with improper lane change, due to him pulling in front of another vehicle and making slight contact with it before crashing into a concrete barrier, according to a copy of the crash report. According to the report, alcohol and drugs were not suspected as a factor in the accident for either driver.

New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday after a judge rejected the terms of his plea agreement on sexual assault charges. Granderson, who was accused of inappropriately touching two women while they slept at his apartment in 2018, went undrafted out of the University of Wyoming while facing charges of third-degree sexual assault and sexual battery

New York City police say they are investigating a possible hate crime directed toward Megan Rapinoe after posters featuring the U.S. soccer star were defaced with derogatory slurs. Police said the vandalism, which was discovered inside the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Manhattan on Monday, was being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force.