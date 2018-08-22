The M.O.M. Gold Star Family Luminary will be held on Sunday, September 30, on the west side of the courthouse, in the general area of the war memorial wall. The event is slated to begin at 7:45 pm and will include, among other things, Posting the Colors by the Honor Guard of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and brief words spoken by Representative Cole Hefner.

We currently have family contact information on nine “fallen heroes” from Mt. Pleasant/Titus County, all of whom have been invited to participate in the Gold Star Family Luminary. Our goal is to locate and reach out to other Gold Star Families of local heroes as well as to reach out to our community to participate in this memorial.

A little info – “On Gold Star Family Day we come together to honor those who have lost a loved one serving in the U.S. military by lighting a luminary on the last Sunday in September. Throughout America’s history, from the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, families have seen their loved ones heed the call of duty; and, with that duty comes the ultimate burden that these families must bear. Lighting a luminary on Gold Star Family Day lets them know they don’t stand alone. Gold Star Mother’s Day was designated by a joint Congressional resolution in 1936 and has evolved in recent years to be known as Gold Star Family Day. Each year since the day has been observed by presidential proclamation.”

M.O.M. is a non-profit organization.

Event: Gold Star Family Luminary

Date: Sunday, September 30, 2018

Time: 7:45 pm

Location: Titus County Courthouse – west side of the square, near war memorial wall

Teresa Wooten

Property/Evidence Manager

Mt. Pleasant Police Department

903-575-4126