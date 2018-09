The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring the Sulphur Springs Brick Street Vintage Market Saturday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. It will be located downtown on Connally and Gilmer streets. Many local and out of town vendors and businesses will be participating as wineries, galleries, antiques, fashion boutiques, homemade ice cream, kitchen items, restaurants, and even more.

