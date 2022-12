Main Street Theater in Sulphur Springs, is presenting four performances of “ Christmas Story- the Musical” this weekend. It’s the story of Ralphie and his family, and Ralphies hope for a BB gun for Christmas. Tickets are in limited supply for Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., for Saturday Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and for Sunday at 2 p.m. Go to communityplayersinc.com for tickets.