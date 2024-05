Main Street Theatre in Sulphur Springs presents “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” Friday and Saturday, May 17- 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. The theatrical performance will feature students in the theater program of the Christian Home Educators of Sulphur Springs homeschool co-op. https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/community-players-inc/65c4442cb971597dc44c43f2