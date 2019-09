The Main Street Theater Community Players Presents Greater Tuna this weekend. Performances will be September 13th and 14th at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on the 15th at 2 p.m. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street Theater is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.