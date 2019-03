One of the country’s largest bump stock retailers turned over its entire inventory to the government Tuesday to be destroyed. RW Arms of Fort Worth transferred about 60,000 bump stocks to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. They were taken to a local facility to be shredded and recycled. As of Tuesday, all bump stocks are officially banned and those who own them, must turn them in or destroy them. Violators face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.