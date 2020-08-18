" /> Major College Football Crowd Capacities In Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
North Texas Paving Group Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Lakes Regional Community Center Header

Major College Football Crowd Capacities In Texas

4 hours ago

 

University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte has informed season ticket holders they were moving ahead with a safe, socially distanced seating plan. The stadiums capacity is under 100 thousand because the south end zone is still under construction, so the attendance for games will be about 24 thousand. Texas Tech is also going 25 percent for their games. Texas A and M is going ahead with 50 percent as allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas- OU Red River Rivalry will have ten thousand fans per side in the Cotton Bowl.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     