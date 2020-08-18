Major College Football Crowd Capacities In Texas

University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte has informed season ticket holders they were moving ahead with a safe, socially distanced seating plan. The stadiums capacity is under 100 thousand because the south end zone is still under construction, so the attendance for games will be about 24 thousand. Texas Tech is also going 25 percent for their games. Texas A and M is going ahead with 50 percent as allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas- OU Red River Rivalry will have ten thousand fans per side in the Cotton Bowl.