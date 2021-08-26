Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Major Corporation Dealing With Non-Vaccinated Employees

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

A major corporation has come up with a plan to get its employees vaccinated against Covid-19 without a mandate. Delta Air Lines will not require employees to be vaccinated,  but it will impose a $200-a-month surcharge on insurance premiums of those who don’t get the shot. Workplace benefits expert Jared Pope, the founder and CEO of Dallas-based Workshield, says other companies are taking note. Delta’s policy is likely to be challenged in court, but Pope doesn’t see much of a chance of them succeeding.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     