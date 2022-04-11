Major Credit Bureaus Making Changes In Medical Debts

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion announced changes to medical debt collection reporting starting this summer. Currently, once medical debts are paid, they’re still on your report for a time, but that’s going to change in July. Once you have a medical debt that has been paid off, starting in July, it will come off of your credit report. Consumers will also have up to one year to work with insurance or healthcare providers to pay medical debt before the unpaid debt is reported on their credit file.