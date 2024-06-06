Major Downtown Fire Ada

Firefighters responded to downtown Ada shortly before 9am Wednesday to battle a fire that spread to multiple buildings. THe fire is believed to have started in the Salvation Army Family Store Donation Center at 305 East Main Street, and then spread to an adjacent vacant building. The buildings appeared to be gutted. Ada firefighters, with assistance from other Pontotoc County departments brought the fire under control by about 12:30 and no injuries were reported. The state Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.