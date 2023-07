A traffic stop by the Ardmore Police Criminal Interdiction Unit on I-35 led to a major marijuana bust. 215 pounds of marijuana is off the streets. Investigators said the marijuana was being illegally trafficked on the black market.

A Texas man was arrested in Carter County for trafficking illegal drugs. Fifty-five-year-old Aroldo Aguilar, hometown unavailable, was found with 450 grams of cocaine in his possession and he was charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal narcotics.