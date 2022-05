The City of Bonham and Fannin County are working hard to keep the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center from leaving town. Bonham Mayor H.L. Compton and Fannin County Judge Randy Moore have written to State Representatives and Denis McDonough, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, asking that the VA maintain its hospital facilities in Bonham. In addition, they are urging residents of neighboring counties served by the Bonham VA to write to their elected representatives.