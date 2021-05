The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the newly constructed Paris Pump Track has two major events scheduled for May. The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship qualifier will take place on May 29, and on May 30 the USA Pump Track Championship will take place. Participants from six age groups will participate – 7 to 10; 11 to 12; 13 to 14; 15 to 16; 17 and older; and 35 and older.