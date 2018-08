A hiring event for working overseas will be held tomorrow in Hooks. The AECOM corporation, which stands for Architecture, Engineering, Consulting, Operations, and Maintenance, will be hosting the event from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm at Building 12 near the TexAmericas Center. Most of the career opportunities are in Afghanistan and Kuwait. To be considered for employment all candidates will need to apply online at www.aecom.jobs.