Major Pipeline Victim of Ransomware Attack

A major pipeline that brings gasoline and other fuel from Texas to New York has been shut down because of a ransomware attack. The head of energy analysis for the oil price information center says they closed the pipeline to protect the system. Reuters and Bloomberg say the hack was likely the work of a cybercriminal group, and that the ransomware gang DarkSide appears to be the primary suspect. Bloomberg claims DarkSide stole almost 100GB of data in two hours on May 6th as part of a “double-extortion scheme” where intruders threatened to both leak company data and lock Colonial out of its information. Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, transports 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel supply.