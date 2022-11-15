Major Retailers Close For Thanksgiving Day

Many retailers plan to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are national chains that plan to stay closed on Nov. 24. Here are some of the national retailers saying they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW (hours vary by location)

Gap

Home Depot

Home Goods

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Marshalls

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Walmart