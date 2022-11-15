Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Major Retailers Close For Thanksgiving Day

Many retailers plan to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are national chains that plan to stay closed on Nov. 24. Here are some of the national retailers saying they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Banana Republic
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW (hours vary by location)
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • Hy-Vee
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI (also closed on Black Friday)
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

