Major Titus County Drug Bust

Release From Titus County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Titus County Sheriff’s Office conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Ryan Keith Dennis, age 45, of Maud, TX. This operation was put into action after a Titus County Narcotic Investigator learned Dennis sold methamphetamine and would travel to Titus County from Maud to do so. Officers conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine, and after Dennis sold the methamphetamine, they placed him under arrest. A search of the vehicle Dennis was operating revealed he was also in possession of a bullet-resistant vest (body armor), which is also a violation of law being Dennis is a convicted felon.

Authorities charged Dennis with Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > 1 gram < 4 grams, a Felony of the Second-Degree. Dennis was also arrested for Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon, a Felony of the 3rd Degree. Deputies found that Dennis had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Miller County, Arkansas, for Manufacture/ Delivery/ Possession CS Schedule I, II. Dennis has been booked into the Titus County Jail for the charges and currently awaits arraignment.