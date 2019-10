The Titus County Sheriff’s Office served a Narcotic Search Warrant at Private Road 3061 in Titus County. A search of the location revealed a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia. As a result of the findings Ladarion Brannon, age 32, was arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >4g<200g, a first-degree felony. Ladarion Brannon was transported and booked into the Titus County Jail without incident.