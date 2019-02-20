Majority Of Americans Couldn’t Pass U.S. Citizenship Test

A new survey released on Presidents’ Day by the Woodrow Wilson Foundation revealed that the majority of Americans couldn’t pass the U.S. citizenship test, finding that about 60% of American citizens would fail. In only one state – Vermont – would a majority of people pass, at 53%. Next best was Wyoming, where 49% would pass, and South Dakota where it was 48%. Louisiana did worst, with only 27% able to pass, followed in the bottom five by Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi. Among the questions people got wrong, 85% didn’t know that the Constitution was written in 1787, 75% didn’t know there are 27 Constitutional amendments, and 25% didn’t even know that free speech is protected in the Constitution, in the First Amendment.