Majority Of Americans Okay With Gov’t. Tracking Cell Phones Of People With Coronavirus

A slight majority of Americans think it would be okay for the government to track the cell phones of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center. The survey found 52% said the practice would be “somewhat acceptable,” done to understand better how the virus spreads, while 48% said it would be unacceptable. But when asked if it would be acceptable for the government to track the location of people in contact with an infected person, 54% said no, and 45% said yes. Experts say this kind of contact tracing, whether done using cell phone data or not, will be valuable in being able to reopen the country. Some other countries are already using cell phone GPS data, as well as things like credit card transactions, Bluetooth technology, and closed-circuit TV to do contact tracing for the virus.