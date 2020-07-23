" /> Majority Of Parents Unprepared For At-Home Learning – EastTexasRadio.com
Majority Of Parents Unprepared For At-Home Learning

3 hours ago

With many schools expecting to turn to online learning this fall, instead of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, 82% of parents report they are unprepared to begin or resume at-home schooling, according to a Homes.com survey of nearly 700 parents of school-age children. The findings also show:

  • 18% say they feel “completely prepared” for their children to have a remote learning experience in the fall
  • 24% say they feel “completely unprepared” for this
  • 21% say they feel “somewhat prepared.”
  • 13% say they feel “somewhat unprepared.”
  • 24% say they are unsure
  • 27% say their top concern with holding classes at home are the difficulties of focusing on schoolwork in a home setting
  • Another 27% say their top concern is the loss of social interactions, particularly for children in preschool and elementary school
  • 13% are concerned about the lack of after-school programs
  • 12% are worried about their own inability to substitute for teachers
  • 10% are worried about the need for childcare
  • 9% are concerned about inadequate technology at home for online learning

Read more here. 

