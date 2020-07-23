Majority Of Parents Unprepared For At-Home Learning

With many schools expecting to turn to online learning this fall, instead of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, 82% of parents report they are unprepared to begin or resume at-home schooling, according to a Homes.com survey of nearly 700 parents of school-age children. The findings also show:
- 18% say they feel “completely prepared” for their children to have a remote learning experience in the fall
- 24% say they feel “completely unprepared” for this
- 21% say they feel “somewhat prepared.”
- 13% say they feel “somewhat unprepared.”
- 24% say they are unsure
- 27% say their top concern with holding classes at home are the difficulties of focusing on schoolwork in a home setting
- Another 27% say their top concern is the loss of social interactions, particularly for children in preschool and elementary school
- 13% are concerned about the lack of after-school programs
- 12% are worried about their own inability to substitute for teachers
- 10% are worried about the need for childcare
- 9% are concerned about inadequate technology at home for online learning