Majority Of U.S. Homeowners Are Unprepared For Disasters

Despite the U.S. experiencing its highest number of billion-dollar disasters in 2017, a new survey found two-thirds of American homeowners are still unprepared in the event of a disaster. BELFOR Property Restoration commissioned the survey to measure household disaster preparedness and awareness in support of National Preparedness Month. The survey of U.S. homeowners revealed an alarming lack of preparedness for both natural and man-made disasters. Among the most significant findings:

60% of respondents have not created a disaster preparedness plan.

Nearly half (47%) have not made a preparedness plan because they have never thought about it. In addition, a third said they haven’t made a plan because of not knowing what to do or not having had time.

45% of respondents – almost half – don’t know what items they should have on-hand in the event of an emergency. For those who did, the top-three items were food, water, and flashlights.