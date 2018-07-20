Mamma Mia Here We Go Again and The Equalizer 2 in Today’s At The Movies

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

In this sequel to “Mamma Mia!” (2008), Sophie learns about her mother’s past while pregnant herself. Stars: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Dominic Cooper, Cher

“The Equalizer 2” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when that is someone he loves? Stars: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Orson Bean