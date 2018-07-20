Mamma Mia Here We Go Again and The Equalizer 2 in Today’s At The Movies

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
In this sequel to “Mamma Mia!” (2008), Sophie learns about her mother’s past while pregnant herself. Stars: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Dominic Cooper, Cher
“The Equalizer 2” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when that is someone he loves? Stars: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Orson Bean
“Unfriended: Dark Web” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A teen comes into possession of a new laptop and soon discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back. Stars: Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Chelsea Alden, Colin Woodell