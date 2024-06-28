Man Accused CPS Impersonation in Lamar and Sulphur Springs Arrested in Franklin County

Lamar County Sheriffi’s Office Press Release

On June 18, 2024, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a white male impersonating a public servant by representing himself as a Child Protective Services (CPS) Worker. Detectives were told that the suspect made contact with the guardian of a child and told the guardian he needed to speak with the child. He then gained access to the child. The guardians of the victim as well as the victim, gave a good description of the suspect and of the suspects’ vehicle to Detectives.

During the investigation, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives learned that the same type incident occurred in Sulphur Springs, Texas, in November of 2023. Detectives learned that the suspect and vehicle description in the Sulphur Springs incident matched the suspect in Lamar County.

On June 25, 2024, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives positively identified the suspect as fifty-six-year-old Gerald Don Miller of Franklin County. An arrest warrant was obtained for Miller along with a search warrant for Miller’s home and vehicle. These warrants were executed in Franklin County. Miller was taken in to custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives recovered property from Miller’s vehicle corroborating what the victim in Lamar County described. There was also evidence found in Miller’s vehicle linking him to the offense in Sulphur Springs.

Miller has been charged with the following:

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Impersonating a public servant – Miller bonded from Franklin County Jail on $25,000 bond

Sexual assault – Currently held in Hopkins County jail on $100,000 bond

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

Impersonating a public servant – being held in Hopkins County jail on $100,000 bond