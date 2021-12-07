Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Man Accused Of Killing Mesquite Officer Identified

Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston

The Mesquite PD has identified the suspect who allegedly fatally shot veteran officer Richard Houston during a disturbance outside a grocery store Friday afternoon. The suspect, 37-year-old Jaime Jaramillo of Balch Springs, will be charged with the Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. The officer shot Houston during the shootout, and he is in stable condition, hospitalized.

Officer Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with three children. The Mesquite Police Association accepts donations for the family via their 501C3 charitable organization, the Mesquite Police Association Charities.
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DDTMZ8EVMLGFY

