La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Sandlin Header 2024
ETB Hiring Header

Man Armed Brandishing Knife Arrested For Threatening Officers

 

Commerce Police responded  to the  2100 block of Live Oak Street Friday after receiving a call  about a man in the street brandishing a knife.   The man  refused to follow commands by the officers and continued to brandish the weapon toward Officers.   Officers deployed less-than-lethal tools and were able to safely take the man into custody.  Michael Dafft charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, retaliation, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1. East Texas A&M police assisted with the incident.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved