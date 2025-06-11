Man Armed Brandishing Knife Arrested For Threatening Officers

Commerce Police responded to the 2100 block of Live Oak Street Friday after receiving a call about a man in the street brandishing a knife. The man refused to follow commands by the officers and continued to brandish the weapon toward Officers. Officers deployed less-than-lethal tools and were able to safely take the man into custody. Michael Dafft charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, retaliation, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1. East Texas A&M police assisted with the incident.