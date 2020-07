A man arrested at the Sulphur Springs Walmart during a disturbance turned out to be wanted on two felony warrants for the shooting of two teens back on June 14 on Fuller Street. Twenty-five-year-old Lamont Lankeen Mitchell of Pittsburg has been charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and remained behind bars on a total of $200,000 bond. The two victims of the shooting are said to be recovering well.