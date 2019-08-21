Man Arrested After SSPD Responds To Small Fire

Mendoza

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a shed fire and observed a man walking away from the scene. He was told to return and was subsequently arrested on several charges. Officers charged 32-year-old Cesar Mendoza with Failure to Identify as a Fugitive and Possession of between one and four grams of methamphetamine. He was also charged on two Collin County warrants for Violation of Probation – one for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, and one for Possession of Marijuana.