Man Arrested By Choctaw County Sheriff After Pursuit, Crash

Ashley accelerated West on Jackson St. near Wal-Mart in an attempt to elude Sheriff Park. The pursuit traveled West on Jackson St. to the intersection of 8th St., where Hugo Police Department units intercepted them. Ashley turned South on 8th St. travelling at a high rate of speed weaving through morning school traffic.

The pursuit continued South across the bypass and ended at Springs Cemetery where the suspect left the roadway to the left and struck the cemetery fence and several headstones.

Ashley exited the vehicle and ran southeast into a field with Sheriff Park in foot pursuit. Officers converged on the area and contained Ashley to a small, overgrown one acre woodlot approximately 1/4 mile southeast of the traffic incident.

Officers searched the woodlot and located Ashley a short time later. A multitude of charges are pending.