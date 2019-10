Bobby Denton

Atlanta, Tx Mayor Travis Ransom has posted on his Facebook page that an arrest has been made in connection with a downtown fire that broke out Thursday. According to the post, Bobby Denton was charged with Felony-One criminal mischief in connection with the blaze that destroyed nearly one side of a whole block of East Hiram Street. The District Attorney is expected to provide more details later today.

