A Hopkins County deputy clocked an SUV early Tuesday morning going 75 in a 65 zone on Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle kept moving and a pursuit ensued through Sulphur Springs at speeds occasionally reaching speeds or more than 100. The SUV, which had been stolen in Bonham crashed into a treeline on Hwy 67 and 24-year-old Fred Castlow, Jr was arrested.