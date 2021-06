Ag

ents with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Criminal Investigation Division Criminal Investigation Division arrested a Ft. Worth man in Sulphur Springs on a 3rd degree felony warrant for Possession of Tobacco with Tax Due. Sixty-one-year-old James Ali Konieber is accused of possessing tobacco products without a tax stamp on packaging. His arrest record shows him to be self-employed at Joes Exxon on Broadway in Sulphur Springs.