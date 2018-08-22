Hopkins County Arrests

An investigation by Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs SCU officers has resulted in the arrest of a Yantis couple on drug charges. Forty-two year old Gary Lee Gibson and thirty-nine year old Tamara Michelle Fouse are being held on $10,000 bond each on a charge of Possession of less than a gram of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Twenty-two year old Devonte Keanu Burk was Bench Warranted from a state prison to Hopkins County to face a new charge. He’s accused of Theft of Property valued at between $2500 and $30,000.