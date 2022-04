Anthony Benedict

A Weatherford man who impersonated a doctor and convinced women to take off their clothes to examine a fictitious medical study has agreed to plead guilty. In Wichita County, Anthony Benedict, 34, was scheduled for trial this week but signed a judicial confession to the charge of compelling prostitution by force, threat, coercion, or fraud. The range of punishment for the first-degree felony is five to 99 years up to life.