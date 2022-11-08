Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting

On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.