Man Charged In Titus County With Robbery, Other Charges

Monday, Titus County Deputies arrested 20-year-old Daverie Gilbert on multiple charges. They booked him for Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two misdemeanors. They had not set a bond at the last report, and no other information was available.
