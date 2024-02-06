ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Man Charged In Titus County With Robbery, Other Charges

Daverie Gilbert
Titus County Jail

Monday, Titus County Deputies arrested 20-year-old Daverie Gilbert on multiple charges. They booked him for Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two misdemeanors. They had not set a bond at the last report, and no other information was available.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved